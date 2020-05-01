|
|
Charles F. McDonough, a resident of Arden Courts in Yardley, Pa., a memory care center where he received compassionate care as he faced Alzheimer's and finally the Coronavirus, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was 87.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Shirley McDonough, his son, Charles D. McDonough and wife, Terry, daughter, Barbara and husband, Richard T. Fischer, and son, Bruce A. McDonough and wife, Wendy. He was the proud grandfather of Steven McDonough, Danielle McDonough, Becky (McDonough) and Joe Martinez, Andrew McDonough, Kyle Fischer, and Kelly Fischer, and is also survived by his nephews, Rick, Carl, Edward and Kristina Eklund, and cousin, Ralph McDonough.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Donations in Charles's name may be made to Deerfoot Lodge, 41 Overlook Dr., Averill Park, NY 12018, www.deerfoot.org/contribute, or to Gracepoint Church, 592 Washington Crossing Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Swartz Givnish of Newtown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020