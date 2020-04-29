|
Charles F. Super Jr. passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was 78.
Charles was born in Philadelphia to Evelyn (Shorter) and Charles F. Super Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia (Barrett), two daughters and a son-in-law, Brian Harrigan.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his sister, Audrey.
Services for Charles are being held privately at the request of his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' name may be made to the , 114 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, as well as the , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Condolences can be sent to Charles' family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 29, 2020