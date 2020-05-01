|
Charles G. Vogt passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Allegria at Oaks Care Center, Bensalem, Pa. He was 98.
He was the son of the late Charles C. and Mamie (Ruth) Vogt, and brother of the late Doris Funke and Catherine Pursell.
Charlie thought of himself as a farmer. His father lost the family farm during the Great Depression; the family finding a foreclosure notice on the door upon returning from his funeral.
Charlie quit school at age 15 to help support his mother and two younger sisters. He was hired at Standard Pressed Steel Co. for 40 cents an hour. He worked there as a machinist until he was called to be deployed by the U.S. Marines in 1943 (he joined in 1941). During the War he served in the Pacific and fought at Iwo Jima and Guam. After the War he served in the Reserves. Charlie returned to Standard Pressed Steel and worked for 40 years - the only job he ever had.
Charlie married the late Jeanette (Meldrum) Malone in 1959. She had two daughters, the late Barbara (Marks) and the late Janet (Paulus).
He was an avid bowler with a 200 average. He fished with his buddies, and lamented their eventual passing. Charlie built a cabin in Narrowsburg along the Delaware River. He soloed in his Piper Cub, but gave it up after marriage.
Charlie is survived by his son-in-law, Daniel Marks, niece, Carolyn Shindler, grandchildren, Danny, Jonathan and Matthew Marks, Beth Rivello and Michael Paulus, four great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and his companion and best friend, Jutta Fissel.
Service and interment will be held privately.
