Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Charles H. Gilbert


1934 - 2020
Charles H. Gilbert Obituary
Charles H. Gilbert of Croydon passed away at Lower Bucks Hospital on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was 86.

Charles worked as a tank cleaner for over 26 years at Matlack Leasing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Thelma (Conley), as well as his children, Karen O'Brien, Linda McCloskey (Michael), and Joseph Gilbert. He is also survived by his three grandchildren and thre great grandchildren.

A private service and interment will take place at St. Mark's Cemetery.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2020
