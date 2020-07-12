1/1
Charles H. Reifsneider
Charles H. Reifsneider passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.

Born and raised in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Chaly was a 1954 graduate of Northeast High School.

He was a proud US Army veteran, having served in Germany.

Chaly spent most of his working career in the printing industry. He later went on to work as a warehouseman and chemical operator at Rohm & Haas for 20 years.

He was a great Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his many family and friends.

Beloved husband of Margaret P. (Cipparone) "Mickey", Chaly is the loving father of Joyce Naylor (Mahlon), Charles J. Reifsneider (Beth), David J. Reifsneider (Rose) and Daniel T. Reifsneider (Pamela).

He will also be sadly missed by his 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Chaly was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Charlotte (Wood) and William Nealon and his siblings, John C. Reifsneider (Peg), Joan Esling (Harry), Viola Laspee (Fred), and Edward Lonk (Gert).

Services and interment will be held privately. He will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Reifsneider's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
