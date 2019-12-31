|
Charles Hamm Jr., of Bristol, Pa., passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019. He was 84.
He was born to Charles A. Hamm Sr. and Ruth (Slack) Hamm in Bristol, Pa.
He was an avid casino goer who loved eating at the Croydon Diner.
After serving in the army, Charles worked as a bank teller at Wells Fargo. He will be deeply missed.
Charles is survived by his cousins Linda (Jim) Moeller, Jacqueline Wilson, John Slack, Nancy Lodge, Herbert Slack, Norman Dransfield, and John Hart; and second cousins, Lisa Pilieri and David Moeller.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service at Molden Funeral Chapel located at 133 Otter Street Bristol, PA 19007.
Graveside burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
