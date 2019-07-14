|
On Monday, July 1, 2019, Charles J. Campbell, accomplished craftsman and father of four, passed away at the age of 89.
Born April 20, 1930 in Bristol, Pa., he was the son of Joseph and Florence (Mellor) Campbell. Upon graduation, Charles served with the Army Security Forces from 1951 to 1954 with two years duty in East Africa as Master Sergeant.
He went on to work as a superintendent for Sears and Roebuck Company with prior experience as a journeyman, carpenter and superintendent in Philadelphia for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. His career highlights include starting his own building companies as well as working as a supervisor for Warminster Heights Development Corp., the city of Wildwood and the Township of Deptford, New Jersey.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; his mother, Florence; his wife, Virginia; and his son, Richard "Aleks" Campbell.
He is survived by his three children, Gary Campbell, Judy (Campbell) Tremellen (Jon) and Jody Campbell, his grandchildren, Jennifer Campbell Bovack (Edward), Austin Tremellen, Tyler Tremellen and Gavin Lennox, and his great-grandchildren, Michael Bovack and Autumn Rose Bovack. He is also survived by his sister, Helen McManus, and sweetie, Helen Mcininch of 21 years.
A beloved scoutmaster of Troop 12 and builder of custom homes and family furniture, Charles was known for his ability to repair nearly anything on this earth! He was extremely patriotic and very generous to his favorite charities.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, in Ocean City, Md.
A donation in Charles J. Campbell's name may be sent to Habitat for Humanity, 9026 Worcester Hwy., Berlin, MD 21811.
Letters of condolence may be sent to 9801 Martha's Landing Dr., Ocean City, MD 21842.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019