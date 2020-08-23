Charles J. Conturso of Yardley, Pa. died on August 16 at Capitol Health, Trenton, N.J. He was 94.Born in Woodside, Pa., Charles was a longtime resident of Yardley.Charles is a Veteran of WWII. He left high school prior to graduation to join the service, serving in the Army Air Corp. Upon discharge, Charles obtained his GED and, thanks to the GI bill, attended Syracuse Univ. and graduated from Temple Law School. He practiced law for his entire 60 year career in Bucks County. Respected by his clients and colleagues, he practiced law as he lived, with integrity, wisdom and always humor.Charles is the son of the late Dominic and Marguerite Conturso, the youngest and sole survivor of seven siblings and husband of the late Phyllis Conturso. He is survived by his daughter and son in law Dina and James Cole and his loving grandchildren Maggie and Andrew.Relatives and friends are invited to Charles's Life Celebration on Thursday, August 27 form 9:30 to 10:30 at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave. Newtown. Interment with Military Honors will at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.Memorial contributions in Charles's name may be made to the Bucks County Tour of Honor, P.O. Box 689, Doylestown, PA. 18901.Swartz Givnish Funeral Home