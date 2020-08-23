1/1
Charles J. Conturso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Conturso of Yardley, Pa. died on August 16 at Capitol Health, Trenton, N.J. He was 94.

Born in Woodside, Pa., Charles was a longtime resident of Yardley.

Charles is a Veteran of WWII. He left high school prior to graduation to join the service, serving in the Army Air Corp. Upon discharge, Charles obtained his GED and, thanks to the GI bill, attended Syracuse Univ. and graduated from Temple Law School. He practiced law for his entire 60 year career in Bucks County. Respected by his clients and colleagues, he practiced law as he lived, with integrity, wisdom and always humor.

Charles is the son of the late Dominic and Marguerite Conturso, the youngest and sole survivor of seven siblings and husband of the late Phyllis Conturso. He is survived by his daughter and son in law Dina and James Cole and his loving grandchildren Maggie and Andrew.

Relatives and friends are invited to Charles's Life Celebration on Thursday, August 27 form 9:30 to 10:30 at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave. Newtown. Interment with Military Honors will at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Charles's name may be made to the Bucks County Tour of Honor, P.O. Box 689, Doylestown, PA. 18901.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home

swartzgivnish.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved