Charles J. Glover III passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at his home. He was 83.Born and raised in Jersey City, Mr. Glover had been a resident of Morrisville since 1966.He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1958, aboard the USS Forrestal CV-59.In 1958, after his discharge from the service, he married Carol Ferguson.He became a member of the Falls Township Fire Company in 1972, where he served as an Engineer and Deputy Chief. He was also the Past Commander of the Falls Township American Legion Post 834.Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (Ferguson), Mr. Glover is the loving father of Charles J. Glover IV (Judy) and Scott E. Glover (Jeannie); devoted grandfather of Charles J. Glover V, Sean, Jessica and Kristin Glover; and proud great grandfather of Connor, Kellan, T.J. and Charlie.He will also be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, Nancy LaTour (Bob); and niece, Debbie Peel (Dave) and her daughters, Amanda and Stephanie.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Interment will be held privately.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.