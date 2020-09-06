1/1
Charles J. Glover III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Glover III passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at his home. He was 83.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Mr. Glover had been a resident of Morrisville since 1966.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1958, aboard the USS Forrestal CV-59.

In 1958, after his discharge from the service, he married Carol Ferguson.

He became a member of the Falls Township Fire Company in 1972, where he served as an Engineer and Deputy Chief. He was also the Past Commander of the Falls Township American Legion Post 834.

Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (Ferguson), Mr. Glover is the loving father of Charles J. Glover IV (Judy) and Scott E. Glover (Jeannie); devoted grandfather of Charles J. Glover V, Sean, Jessica and Kristin Glover; and proud great grandfather of Connor, Kellan, T.J. and Charlie.

He will also be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, Nancy LaTour (Bob); and niece, Debbie Peel (Dave) and her daughters, Amanda and Stephanie.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved