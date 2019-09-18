|
Charles J. Hadfield passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence due to complications from cancer.
Charles served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a retired Philadelphia Firefighter, and a member of Bensalem Union Fire Company #37. Charles also belonged to the Bucks County Folk Song Society, and was a member of the Bensalem Senior Citizens Assoc.
Charles was a loving companion for over 20 years to Ginny (Hewes), and he accepted her large family as his own; everyone loved him dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, followed by his service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
