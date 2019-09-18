Home

Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Charles J. Hadfield Obituary
Charles J. Hadfield passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence due to complications from cancer.

Charles served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a retired Philadelphia Firefighter, and a member of Bensalem Union Fire Company #37. Charles also belonged to the Bucks County Folk Song Society, and was a member of the Bensalem Senior Citizens Assoc.

Charles was a loving companion for over 20 years to Ginny (Hewes), and he accepted her large family as his own; everyone loved him dearly.

Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, followed by his service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Burns Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019
