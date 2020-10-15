1/
Charles J. Lepczyk
Charles J. Lepczyk passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 79.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mr. Lepczyk has been a long time resident of Langhorne and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Penndel.

He spent his working career as a welder doing ornamental iron work.

Mr. Lepczyk's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his beloved family.

He is the loving father of Lee Lepczyk (Samantha Schall), Cheryl Schoenstadt (Bruce) and Francis (Sandy Nguyen-Lepczyk) Lepczyk; devoted grandfather of Eric and Dominique Lepczyk, Amanda Asche (Evan), Ashley Schoenstadt, Paul Phan, Andrew Nguyen-Lepczyk; and proud great grandfather of Alivia Lepczyk and Blaire Asche.

Mr. Lepczyk is the dear brother of Jeanette Wrenn, Annamae Hayes and the late Stanley and Joseph Lepczyk.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
