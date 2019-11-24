|
|
Charles J. Sands, of Levittown, passed away Nov. 21, 2019. He was 78.
He was born to the late Albert and Anna (Yurgal) Sands in Shenadoah, Pa.
Charles worked most of his life as a pipe fitter at Purex in Bristol. He was a handy man who could fix anything. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the slot machines at the casinos, and scratch off lottery tickets. He will be deeply missed.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Dopson) Sands; daughters, Charlene Shea (Thomas), Carolann Ernst (Christopher), and Nichole Fierro; siblings, Kenneth, Dolores, and Christine; grandchildren, Christie, Jessica, Christian, Devon, Ryan, Matthew, Kaitlyn, and Alexandrea; five great children; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting .
To see Charles' tribute page, please visit the website below.
Molden Funeral Chapel
moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019