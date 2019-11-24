Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sands
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Sands

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Sands Obituary
Charles J. Sands, of Levittown, passed away Nov. 21, 2019. He was 78.

He was born to the late Albert and Anna (Yurgal) Sands in Shenadoah, Pa.

Charles worked most of his life as a pipe fitter at Purex in Bristol. He was a handy man who could fix anything. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the slot machines at the casinos, and scratch off lottery tickets. He will be deeply missed.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Dopson) Sands; daughters, Charlene Shea (Thomas), Carolann Ernst (Christopher), and Nichole Fierro; siblings, Kenneth, Dolores, and Christine; grandchildren, Christie, Jessica, Christian, Devon, Ryan, Matthew, Kaitlyn, and Alexandrea; five great children; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting .

To see Charles' tribute page, please visit the website below.

Molden Funeral Chapel

moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -