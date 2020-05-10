|
Charles L. Holderried of Washington Crossing, Pa. passed away peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center, surrounded by his loving and devoted daughters, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
He was born to the late Conrad and Gertrude Holderried on Jan. 11, 1932. Charles attended Bristol High School and married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Dolores Holderried. Prior to graduation from high school, Charles was selected to represent the United States at the 1947 World Scout Jamboree of Peace in Moisson, France. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy and served as an Airman (AN). His love of aviation persisted throughout his life.
Charles spent most of his professional life in management at Paterson Parchment Paper Company. Until his death, he was an active member of the Delaware Valley RC Club and the Washington Crossing RC Fliers. His fellow members were always in awe of the planes he built and flew. The intricate details and authentic reproduction made them true works of art.
Charles' mind was always curious and intrigued by technology. He embraced it and used it. We would comment to him that his best friends were his computer, iPhone and Google, and you never knew when he would decide to FaceTime you. He was blessed until his last days to remain a "dinner time" Jeopardy champion and could finish the N.Y. Times Crossword puzzle before anyone else.
Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dolores. Not a day passed that he did not mention how he missed "his bride."
He was a most devoted and loving father to Anne Holderried and Kathleen Weck of Washington Crossing, Pa., and Charles Holderried (Jean) of Seaford, Del., the loving brother of the late Conrad Michael Holderried, and brother-in-law of Loretta Devine (the late Bill), Samuel D'Alfonso and the late Rose Strong. His memory will be cherished by his niece, Kelly Devine-Hollander (Jon); nephews, William Devine (Karen), Kenneth D'Alfonso (Michelle), Christopher D'Alfonso (Denise), Thomas Strong, John Strong, and Michael Strong; his great-nieces and nephew; and beloved family friend, Margot Guzman.
"I have no fear of flying. Someday I will soar. Where only eagles dare to fly. My wings will span great distances in a clear blue azure sky. So high above this worldly place that Heaven's doors I'll see, and angel voices will forever carry me."
"We love you; we will miss you; our lives are better for having had you in them and we will never forget you. Until we are together again, we will carry you in our hearts forever."
Charles will be interred at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
If you wish, donations can be made in Charles Holderried's memory to the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, sundaybreakfast.org, or P.O. Box 297 Philadelphia, PA 19105-0297. Be sure to include any notes such as 'Memorials' on the memo line of your check so that it gets processed correctly.
