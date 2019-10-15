|
Charles L. Vattieri passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Abington Hospice at Warminster. He was 82.
He was a resident of Ivygreene in Ivyland, where he lovingly served his community for over 18 years.
For over 50 years, he and his beloved wife, Elaine, summered by the ocean with family and friends, where he enjoyed his daily bike rides on the boardwalk. Over the years he loved traveling the world and was an avid reader. He will be sadly missed by his family and the many friends he made along his path in life.
Born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Dominick and Catherine Vattieri, he is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Elaine R. DiPaola Vattieri, and was the devoted father of Gina Pacitti (Anthony) and Teresa Vattieri. He was the loving grandfather of Anthony (Carolyn), Nick (Michelle), Gianna (fiancé, Michael), great grandfather of Sienna, August, Zoey, Brendan and Vincenzo, and the dear brother of Claire Incollingo (John) and the late Bart.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday morning, Oct. 18, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike in Richboro. The celebration of his Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, with interment following in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2019