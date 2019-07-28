|
|
Charles M. "Sonny" Kiefer Jr. passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living, Yardley, Pa. He was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Charles M. Sr. and Catherine (Betz) Kiefer, he was a lifelong Croydon resident.
Sonny loved music and had been an avid model train enthusiast.
He is survived by his cousins, Charles Robinson and his wife, Nina, Carol Williams and her husband, Jerry, and Peggy Rowlett, and his trusted friend, Randi Riefner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will be private.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019