Charles M. Piazza of Warrington, Pa. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was 53.Born in Jacksonville, Fla. to Fern R. (Bland) and the late Charles Piazza, he was the loving brother of Scott R. Piazza, and is also survived by his grandmother, Hildegard M. Bland, and nephews, Scott Piazza (Michelle) and Alexander Ginocchio.A graduate of Wood Ridge High School, Class of 1985, Charles enjoyed a lifelong love for sports, and was known for his smile, warm personality and gregarious sense of humor.Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.