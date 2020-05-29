Charles P. Carpenter Jr. of Feasterville, Pa. died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was 91.



He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Davis) Carpenter.



Charles was a member of the Masons for over 60 years and was active in the Mid-Atlantic Penny Bank Club.



He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid collector of cast iron banks.



He is survived by his son, Charles P. Carpenter (Joanne), and daughters, Dorothy Whitesell (Ed) and Debra Sosna (Rich), eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Agnes Munson.



Service and interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178.



Joseph A. Quinn Inc.,



Philadelphia



