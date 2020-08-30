1/1
Charles R. Mudie
Charles R. "Bub" Mudie of Croydon passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Rivers Edge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was 97 years old, one week shy of his 98th birthday.

Born in Cornwells Heights on Sept. 3, 1922, Bub was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks. He worked as a sales associate for Rohm & Haas for over 35 years.

Bub was a lifelong member of Cornwells United Methodist Church. He served the church in many ways, helping with Sunday School, Bible Study leader and was an Associate Pastor for 46 years.

He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and was an avid golfer. Bub also was a member of the Bensalem High School Hall of Fame, excelling throughout his high school years in all athletics, and even later in life when he ran the Bensalem High School track for his 90th and 95th birthday.

Bub was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian A. (Grupp) in 2002.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Linda P. (Simmons); his two loving children, Ronald R. Mudie (Susan) and Carol L. Gillford (Jay); five grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer (Justin), Stacey (Rich), Heather (Karl) and Christian; seven great grandchildren, Aric, Ava, Reghan, Miya, Dylann, Mason and Evie; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Doreen Mudie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, at the Cornwells United Methodist Church, 2284 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by his service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made the Cornwells United Methodist Church at the above address.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
