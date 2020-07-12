Charles Rauch passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was 87.Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Stanley and Edith Pegg Rauch, he was a Bristol Borough resident most of his life. Mr. Rauch graduated from Bristol High School, Class of 1951, where he also participated in many sports. Later he attended night school at Bucks County Technical School. He began his career at Hammond Iron Works and retired from Central Maintenance at U.S. Steel. Mr. Rauch was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be remembered as a wonderful husband, step-father, step-grandfather, brother, and uncle.Husband of the late Erna Reider Rauch, he is survived by his sister, Joyce Budzich and her husband; Ted, step-daughter, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren in Germany; and several nieces and nephews.Due the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.Wade Funeral Home