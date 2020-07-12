1/
Charles Rauch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Rauch passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was 87.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Stanley and Edith Pegg Rauch, he was a Bristol Borough resident most of his life. Mr. Rauch graduated from Bristol High School, Class of 1951, where he also participated in many sports. Later he attended night school at Bucks County Technical School. He began his career at Hammond Iron Works and retired from Central Maintenance at U.S. Steel. Mr. Rauch was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be remembered as a wonderful husband, step-father, step-grandfather, brother, and uncle.

Husband of the late Erna Reider Rauch, he is survived by his sister, Joyce Budzich and her husband; Ted, step-daughter, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren in Germany; and several nieces and nephews.

Due the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.

Wade Funeral Home

www.wadefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved