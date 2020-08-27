Charles Thomas Cialella, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Paper Mill Road Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glenside, Pa. He was 72. Charles was referred to as 'Chick' by many, as were others in the Cialella family.Charles was born on December 20, 1947, to Joseph and Lillian (Delia) Cialella. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joann McCormick; his aunts Leticia (Sis) Mucha, Elizabeth (Betty) Delia, and Virginia (Jean) Patterson; his uncles Leon, Carmen, and Anthony (Reds) Cialella and Fred and Frank Delia; and his cousins Maxine Hindle and Fran Delia.Charles is survived by his aunts Marie (Anthony) and Maxine (Carmen) Cialella and Mary Ann (Fred) Delia. He will be greatly missed by his niece, Heather, and his cousins Anthony (Shea) Cialella, Phyllis (Anthony) Spagnolia, Charles Cialella, Alice Cialella (Robinson), Mary Cialella-Smith, Debbie Boudra, Mary Gilardi, Betsy Brennan, Lisa Marshall, Claudia Palmer, Madeline and Thomas (Alicia) Delia.A lifelong Bristol Borough resident, Charles went to St. Ann Catholic School and graduated from Bristol High School, Class of 1966. He followed in his father and uncles' (Leon and Carmen) athletic footsteps and excelled in many Bristol Borough Little League activities as well as earning a varsity letter in wrestling. Charles proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969, where he boxed and continued excelling at sports. After he was honorably discharged, he played in the Bristol Borough Adult Softball League for many years.Charles enjoyed many family gatherings and picnics at his family home on Otter Street and in Maryland. He was especially fond of holiday dinners at Aunt Sis' home. Charles was a lifelong Red Sox fan and enjoyed horse racing and a cold beer.Family and friends are invited to gather for memorial service on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans Law Clinic, Widener University Delaware Law School, 4601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. The Veterans Law Clinic provides free legal representation to primarily low-income and disabled veterans and their dependents in appealing adverse VA decisions.Keeping with CDC guidelines, indoor gatherings at funeral homes are limited to 25 people, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home