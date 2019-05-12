|
|
Charles Thomas Lynch of Millville, Del., died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence. He was 81.
Charles was the longtime companion of Maureen Walker.
Born in Upper Darby, Pa., he was the son of the late George Lewis and Esther Wise Lynch; and the brother of the late Lewis Lynch.
Charles was a longtime resident of Bucks County, where he had lived in Doylestown and Richboro, before moving to Millville, Del., in 2010.
He had a distinguished career as an educator in the Centennial School District as a math teacher for more than 29 years until his retirement in 1989.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed flying kites and biking. The true joy and passion in his life was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.
Charles will be deeply missed by his family, and by all who came to know him.
In addition to his beloved partner, Maureen, Charles is survived by his sons, Timothy Lynch and his wife, Brenda, of Exton, and Peter Lynch and his wife, Colleen, of New Hope. He also is survived by his former wife, Tina Lynch; his brother, Lee Lynch of Leander, Texas, his sister, Marilyn Buckler of West Chester; his sister-in-law, Suzie Lynch; his five grandchildren, Karissa, Jay, Dale, Kyle, and Kaylee; and his great-granddaughter, Charley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings, Tuesday, May 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road) Richboro, PA 18954, and Wednesday, May 15, from noon until his funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Great Valley Presbyterian Church, 2025 Swedesford Road, Malvern, PA 19355. Charles' interment will follow in the church cemetery.
If so desired, please consider a contribution in Charles' name to a .
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019