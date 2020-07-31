Charles Valton Ellzy, beloved husband, devoted father and community leader, was born Dec. 31, 1939 in Sanford, Fla. to the late Ollie and Fannie M. Ellzy. He transitioned to eternal life on Sunday, July 26, 2020.



Charles moved to Trevose, Pa. as a mere toddler of 3 years old. He was educated in the Bensalem School District and graduated from Bensalem High School in 1957. Charles continued his education by attending Temple University.



He was married to the love of his life, Rosia L. Ellzy, in 1963. God blessed their union with two children, Samantha Ellzy-Morrison (Carlton) and Vincent.



Charles was a Contract Specialist for the U.S Department of Defense for 25 years, and then transitioned to the private sector working for GE in their Lab Supply Division. He retired from GE in 2008.



He loved history and was an avid traveler.



He was the President of the Lin-Park Civic Association for over 25 years. He also was a Deacon at Linconia Tabernacle Christian Center, Trevose.



Charles leaves to cherish his memory: Rosia, his loving and supportive wife of 56 years; his two children, Samantha Morrison (Carlton) and Vincent Ellzy; granddaughters, Amani White and Rhian Ellzy; his brother, Rev. James Ellzy (Glenda); and his sister, Eleanor Ellzy.



His funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at Linconia Tabernacle Christian Center, 2460 Paris Ave., Trevose, PA 19053. The viewing will be from 10 to 12:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life and Legacy at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, Pa.



