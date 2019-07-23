|
Charles W. Olson Sr. of Souderton, formerly of Langhorne, Pa., passed away July 18, 2019. He was 89.
He was the husband of the late Carole J. Olson and father of Charles W. Olson Jr. (Amber), Christina Bajkowsky (Ronald), Craig Olson (Brenda), and Constance Hammond (Stephen). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047. Second viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Montgomery Square United Methodist Church, 1900 County Line Road, North Wales, PA 19454, followed by a service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to Montgomery Square United Methodist Church at the above address.
Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019