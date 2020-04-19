|
Charlotte A. Terry passed away on April 17, 2020 at Arden Courts, Yardley. She was 91.
Mrs. Terry was an original Levittown homeowner for 45 years, before moving to Fairless Hills in 1997.
She was born and raised in Glen Lyon, Pa., the daughter of the late Bruno and Josephine Najaka.
Charlotte attended Wilkes College and graduated from the School of Medical Technology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was employed by the former Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Kingston, Pa. for many years as a lab technician.
Mrs. Terry was an original member of the former Immaculate Conception Parish, where she volunteered as a teachers aide, lunch aide and a librarian. She loved watching her children and grandchildren compete in their sport competitions.
Charlotte was a past president of the Lower Bucks Hospital Auxiliary and spent over 20 years volunteering at the facility. She also received YWCA Woman of the Year award in 2003.
Mrs. Terry was the loving and devoted wife of the late Thomas M. Terry, Sr. for 50 years. She is survived by her beloved children, Thomas M. Terry Jr/Val, Lee Ann Stokes/Jay, Charyl J. Lakoff, Michelle S. O'Rourke/Pat, Mark C. Terry/Maryann and Matthew A.Terry/Jenn; and her cherished 21 grandchildren: Mike, Tom, Ryan, Lindsay, Lauren, Jamie, Amanda, Melanie,Mollee, Paul, Matt, Graham, Michelle, Kristy, Mark, Angel, Gabby, Dylan, Maddy, Gracie and Sammy. She will be missed by her 14 great grand children.
She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law Dorothy Carroll and Florence Ownes.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her brother, Bruno B. Najaka.
Mrs. Terry will be laid to rest with her late husband at Resurrection Cemetery in a private ceremony.
A public memorial service will take place at a later date.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020