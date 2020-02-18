|
|
Mrs. Charlotte Ann "Char" (Wenzel) Dixon died peacefully on Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Center in Warminster, Pa. She had recently celebrated her 93rd birthday and spent her last weeks lovingly surrounded by her family and friends.
Charlotte is survived by her sisters, Nancy Wellington and Roberta Bechtel, and four of her five children, Karen Prill (husband, Charles), Gregory Dixon (wife, Deborah), Audrey Burke (husband, William) and Judith Torres, as well as her 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Merwin H. Dixon, her loving daughter, Constance Peterson, her parents, Rachel and Carl Wenzel, and her siblings, Doris, Ruthie and Carl.
Charlotte was born Jan. 26, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Carl Wenzel and Rachel Porr. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1944, and shortly after married Merwin H. "Merv" Dixon, her high school sweetheart.
She dedicated her life to raising her family and supporting her husband in a highly successful career which took them all over the United States over the 62 years they were together. Her children will always remember her love of music and exquisite voice (which she graciously passed down to her family members), her fabulous cooking and dedication to her family and her mean golf game. She was a kind and patient soul who was quick with a smile and a hug and took her role as a mentor and matriarch very seriously. She was uplifted by music and an active choir/choral member over her lifetime. She was an example of a wonderful Christian woman who loved and honored God.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Majestic Oaks Nursing Center for their tireless care and dedication to their mother.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Warminster Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, Pa., with a luncheon to immediately follow. Pastor Mindy Campbell will officiate the services. All are invited and welcome to attend and celebrate Charlotte's beautiful life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the at .
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Feasterville
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020