Charlotte D. Sexton Obituary
She was the beloved wife of George and dear mother of Barbara of Las Vegas, Nev., Brenda of Marina Del Rey, Calif., and Mary Beth of Warwick, Pa.

Born in Jerseyville, Ill., to Herbert and Gertrude (Benton), they moved to Mt. Vernon, Ill., where she became an honor student at Mt. Vernon High School. In 1965, she and George moved to Baltimore, Md., to work at Betz Laboratories, moving in three years to the home office in Trevose, Pa., employed in corporate duties.

She was active in community services.

Services and interment are private.Foley Funeral Home,

Philadelphia
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 25, 2019
