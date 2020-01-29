Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-6050
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Redemption Episcopal Church
1101 Second Street Pike
Southampton, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Redemption Episcopal Church
Interment
Following Services
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
Ambler, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Hamill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte E. Hamill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte E. Hamill Obituary
Charlotte E. Hamill passed away at Twining Village in Holland, Pa. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Greene. Charlotte had lived at Brookdale Retirement Community in Northampton Township for the past year and a half. She was previously a 60-year long resident of Southampton.

Mrs. Hamill was a graduate of Germantown High School in Philadelphia. She was a longtime employee at the medical offices of Dr. Albert Martucci and Dr. James McDevitt in Warminster.

Charlotte was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, never missing any of their sporting events or activities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, traveling and practicing Tai Chi.

Mrs. Hamill was an active and devoted member of the Redemption Episcopal Church in Southampton. She was a member of the chancel choir for many years. Charlotte always maintained a positive attitude plus a sense of adventure, always willing to try new and different things, always wearing a smile.

Charlotte was the beloved wife of William R. Hamill Sr. for 58 years before his death in 2006.

She was the devoted mother of William R. Hamill Jr. (Nancy), Nancy Long (Steven) and Scott J. Hamill (Dawn), the loving grandmother of James (Joyce), Peter, Michael, Jon (Natasha), Thomas, Ryan (Nykki), Mathew (Danielle), and Samuel, and great- grandmother of Riley and Cora.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Redemption Episcopal Church, 1101 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966, where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Charlotte's interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Redemption Episcopal Church.

Condolences and memories may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -