Charlotte E. Hamill passed away at Twining Village in Holland, Pa. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Greene. Charlotte had lived at Brookdale Retirement Community in Northampton Township for the past year and a half. She was previously a 60-year long resident of Southampton.
Mrs. Hamill was a graduate of Germantown High School in Philadelphia. She was a longtime employee at the medical offices of Dr. Albert Martucci and Dr. James McDevitt in Warminster.
Charlotte was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, never missing any of their sporting events or activities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, traveling and practicing Tai Chi.
Mrs. Hamill was an active and devoted member of the Redemption Episcopal Church in Southampton. She was a member of the chancel choir for many years. Charlotte always maintained a positive attitude plus a sense of adventure, always willing to try new and different things, always wearing a smile.
Charlotte was the beloved wife of William R. Hamill Sr. for 58 years before his death in 2006.
She was the devoted mother of William R. Hamill Jr. (Nancy), Nancy Long (Steven) and Scott J. Hamill (Dawn), the loving grandmother of James (Joyce), Peter, Michael, Jon (Natasha), Thomas, Ryan (Nykki), Mathew (Danielle), and Samuel, and great- grandmother of Riley and Cora.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Redemption Episcopal Church, 1101 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966, where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Charlotte's interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Redemption Episcopal Church.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 29, 2020