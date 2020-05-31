Charlotte E. Pollock of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, due to complications from the Covid-19 Virus. She was 97.Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Pollock.She is survived by her loving son, Steven Pollock, as well other cherished family and friends.Born in Germany, Charlotte survived World War II, helping her family provide shelter for those being persecuted. That is where she met her husband, Leonard, a U.S. Army translator. They moved to America in 1947, first living in Trenton, N.J., where they owned and operated Kiddieland, a children's clothing store on East Hanover Street, for 35 years.In 1953, they moved to Levittown, where they remained married for 57 years until Leonard's passing in 2004. Charlotte was a resident of the Willowood section of Levittown for 59 years, followed by her move into Langhorne Gardens nursing facility in 2012.Family services for Charlotte are private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Charlotte's name to The American Red Cross would be greatly appreciated.Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home, Langhorne