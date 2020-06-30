Charlotte E. Walz passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 91.Charlotte was born in Philadelphia to the late Charlotte (Russel) and John Williamson.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John P. Walz, and her brother, Allan Williamson.She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Charles Walz (Martha) and Robert Walz (Elaine), and by her nieces and nephews.Charlotte will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Rd., Abington, PA 19001. All relatives and friends are asked to meet for Charlotte's funeral procession at the entrance of the cemetery.Memorial contributions in memory of Charlotte E. Walz may be sent to the Redemption Episcopal Church, 1101 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966.Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton