|
|
Charlotte Engel Levin passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her home. She was 92.
Charlotte Shirley Engel Levin was born on Sept. 10, 1927 in Paterson, N.J., the daughter of Philip and Lena (Salzberg) Engel.
From early youth, Charlotte excelled academically. She graduated from East Side High School in Paterson, N.J., and went on to graduate from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. (B.A, 1948), with a major in English and a minor in Biology. She was a member of Pi Delta Epsilon, the journalism honors society; Opheleo, an honorary service club; Tabard, a literary society for college juniors and seniors who attained the highest averages in their English courses; the Press Club; and the Music Club. She continued studying English literature in the Masters degree program at Columbia University in New York, where Lionel Trilling was one of her professors. While at Cedar Crest, she met the love of her life, Herbert Louis Levin, an engineering student at Lafayette College; they dated for seven years and were married for sixty-five years until his death.
Charlotte resided in Paterson, N.J., and then in Wyckoff, N.J. before settling in Yardley, Pa. in 1980. She taught elementary school for several years; after her children were grown, she found fulfillment in teaching English as a Second Language to high school students. She took great pleasure in the achievements of her two children. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to museums, following politics, and reading. An experience she especially relished was when she and Herbert were invited to attend a satellite launch at Cape Canaveral because of Herb's contribution to the project.
Family was central to Charlotte's being. She kept alive the memory of her parents, who instilled in her a love of learning. She was a devoted wife and mother; and she adored her brother, Dr. Jerome Engel, and her sister, Bernice (Engel) Kline. Charlotte and Herbert were overjoyed at the birth of their grandson. She and Herbert were longtime members of Har Sinai Temple, where she served as the President of the Sisterhood for many years. Before moving to Yardley, she was a member of Temple Emanuel in Paterson, N.J. (now located in Franklin Lakes).
Charlotte is preceded by her beloved husband, Herbert Louis Levin. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Phillis Marna Levin and Dr. Jack Stacey Shanewise of New York City; her son and daughter-in-law, Philip Engel Levin and Karen Ann Zurlo of Phoenixville, Pa.; and her grandson, Jason Michael Levin.
Funeral services, officiated by Rabbi Stuart Pollack, were held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Har Sinai Temple in Pennington, N.J., under the care of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 38 State Highway 31, Flemington, NJ 08822. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, N.J.
Please visit Charlotte's permanent memorial site at www.wrightfamily.com where one can light a memorial candle and leave a message of condolence and words of comfort, as well as share stories and photographs of her life.
Memorial contributions in Charlotte's honor may be made to Har Sinai Temple, 2421 Pennington Road, Pennington, NJ 08534.
Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Flemington, N.J.
www.wrightfamily.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019