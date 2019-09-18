|
|
Charlotte Geier of Bristol, Pa. peacefully passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.
Born July 19, 1936 in Clementon, N.J., she was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Charlotte was actively involved in her church, Girls Friendly Society, Quilters Guild, Red Hats, and was a Girl Scout Leader. She was a very talented seamstress and crafter and we will greatly miss her handmade Christmas gifts. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays and the tea parties with her grandchildren. She always looked forward to theater, book club, camping trips, Tai Chi, lunch with her friends, and the annual trip to Aruba.
Charlotte will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Hall and Helen (Mellman) Hall; her beloved husband for over 47 years, Robert H. Geier; her children, Robert "Bobby" Geier, Darren Geier, and Jackie Geier; her sons-in-law, Blair Capriotti and Ronald Griffith; siblings, Marty, Walter, Virginia, and David; and grandson, Sean Tees.
She is survived by her children, Dorothy Aleshire, Ginny Capriotti, Elaine Griffith, Gary Geier (Dorena), Kimberly Tees (Michael), and Craig Geier (Michelle Glunt), her siblings, Robert and Lorraine, 26 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several lifelong friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Charlotte's visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Molden Funeral Chapel, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the St. James Church in Bristol, Pa. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019