|
|
Charlotte (Greisiger) Petri left this world to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was 88.
Born in a small mountain village in Slovakia in 1930, Charlotte was studying to be a teacher until World War II interrupted her plans. In April 1952, Charlotte and her parents, Robert and Martha Greisiger, and her sister, Ingeborg, immigrated to Philadelphia where Charlotte met her future husband of 65 years, John F. Petri. She taught her children, Kent B. (Jenny), Scott A. (Ellen), and Robin Greel (Charlie), and her five grandchildren, Jordan, Nicholas, Drew, Shawn and Connor, many lessons-love, the importance of education, perseverance, honesty, integrity and service to others, among many. In Indianapolis Charlotte taught special needs children, and in Downingtown she worked for many years at National Liberty Life Insurance Co.
Charlotte is also survived by her sister, Ingeborg Stefany (John), five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all of whom she adored.
"How lucky are we (am I) to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." ~Evans G. Valens
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019