Charmaine (Bertolino) Sieger of Bensalem, Pa. passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at King Edward VII Hospital in Bermuda while vacationing. She was 58.
Born in the Port Richmond - Kensington section of Philadelphia, she was raised in the Academy Gardens section of Northeast Philadelphia until moving to Bensalem 30 years ago. Charmaine was a 1978 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School.
She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Grundy Commons in Bristol and also worked as a bookkeeper in the Bertolino family business, Promotional Printing Associates in Bensalem. Charmaine also owned and operated the Echo Beach Cafe and Deli with her late husband, Charles P. "Bud" Sieger for several years.
Charmaine enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and the casinos, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She was the beloved wife for 20 years to the late Charles P. "Bud" Sieger; daughter of the late Francis R. and Barbara J. (Huber) Bertolino; the devoted mother of Kelli A. Frascatore (Charles), Zach Sieger and Marilyn Sieger; sister of Francis R. Bertolino Jr. (Patty Grant) and Angela Smylie (Tim); the loving grandmother of Giavanna and Dominic; and daughter-in-law of Beverly Sieger. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bristol Pike and Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, followed by Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem. There is no viewing Wednesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Angela Smylie c/o 233 Sykesville Rd. Chesterfield, N.J. 08515 for the benefit of Zach Sieger.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2019