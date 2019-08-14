|
Cheryl A. (Parsons) Fahy of Bensalem died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Somerton Center, Trevose. She was 68.
Cheryl was a parishioner at St. Ephrem Church and a member of the Friends of St. Francis/St. Joseph.
She was the beloved wife of Lawrence "Larry" Fahy for 26 years; and loving sister of Patricia Lafferty.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Bert" and Theresa Parsons; and her sister, Emma "Beth" Parsons.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Ephrem Church, Bensalem, where family reception is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions made to St. Ephrem's Sanctuary Fund, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated.
McCafferty Funeral
& Cremation, Philadelphia
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019