Cheryl A. Halbiger
Cheryl A. Halbiger of Bensalem passed away July 15, 2020 at Jefferson Torresdale Hosp. She was 62.

Born in Philadelphia and a resident of Bensalem for the past 30 years. Cheryl was employed as a Registered Nurse for 23 years and was currently working at Abington Hospital. She previously worked at Einstein Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dolores Halbiger. She will be sadly missed by her siblings; Diane Leimbach and her husband Dan, Frank Halbiger and his wife Jeannne and John Halbiger and his wife Janine.

Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass 10:30 am Saturday July 25, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church 1721 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem Pa., followed by her interment at Resurrection Cemetery Bensalem.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
