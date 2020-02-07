|
Chester A. Chatereski II of Bensalem passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. He was 62.
Born in Bristol, Pa., Chester was a lifelong Bensalem resident.
Throughout the years he worked with many paving companies throughout Bucks County. Big Chet was an avid lover of local horseracing.
He is survived by his three children, Christina, Lil Chet, and Michael. He was the cherished grandfather of Madeline, Douglas, Emily, and Jarred, and the loving brother of Edward, Joseph, Lorraine, and Rosemarie, and was preceded in death by Stanley, Florence, and Robert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at 4212 Whiting Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best of Bucks, 2726 Asbury Ave., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 7, 2020