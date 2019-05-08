|
Chester F. Perch Sr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Chester was raised in White Haven, Pa., and had been a resident of Levittown for 50 years.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was employed by Abbotts, Greenwood Dairy's and Rosenberger's as a "milk man."
He was a devoted parishioner of Immaculate Conception and St Michael the Archangel Churches in Levittown. Chester enjoyed watching and cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies, hunting, fishing and swimming with the grandchildren, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Angela Perch; his brother, Anthony Perch Jr.; his wife, Lois; and his sister-in-law, Jean Perch. Chester will be greatly missed by his loving wife for 59 years, Barbara Perch; his children, Chester Perch Jr. (Lynne) and Elaine Loughnane (Brian); and his grandchildren, Curtis, Ryan (Chrissy), Rachel (Edd), Patrick (Ashleen), Meagan, Connor. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers, Leonard Perch and Alfred Perch and his wife, Katherine, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054. Interment will be held Monday, May 13, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road Newtown, PA 18940. Please arrive precisely at 10:15 a.m. so that interment can take place at 10:30 a.m.
Due to cemetery restrictions, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2019