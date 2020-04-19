|
Christhus M. (Perri) Spadaccino of Bristol passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 64.
She is survived by her loving husband James Spadaccino with whom she shared more than 30 years of marriage. Christhus was a devoted mother to Shawn Cunnane (Sara) and Jenna Spadaccino (Joe).
She will be sadly missed by her sister Patricia Perri, her Aunt Toni Girotti, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Elizabeth "Chick" Perri and brother John Perri.
Christhus was very compassionate. She worked for the Bucks County Intermediate Unit #22 for 15 years teaching autistic children.
She always loved spending time with her family and friends and listening to her son play guitar.
She was a nineteen-year Breast Cancer survivor; the bravest and strongest person her family ever knew. With all the adversity she experienced in her life she still managed to care for others. Whether that be through her cooking, talking with others, or lending a helping hand she remained positive and always remembered to laugh. Her laugh was so contagious.
Due to current restrictions, her family would like family and friends to drive-by their home to celebrate her life beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Christhus' honor may be made to the ARDS Foundation, 3330 Dundee Rd. Suite C4, Northbrook, IL 60062.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020