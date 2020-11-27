1/
Christian D. Valin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christian D. Valin
Christian D. Valin passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 61.
Born in Paris, France, Christian came to the United States at the age of 6 months, settling in New York City. He has resided in Lower Bucks County since the age of 19.
Christian was an active member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills, where he served as an Extraordinary Minister and Lector.
He was employed for many years with Trinity Health.
A highlight in Christian's life, was bringing joy to many by being "Santa". It brought such delight to him to be able to share the magic of Christmas.
Beloved husband of nearly 6 years to Mary (Wal), Christian is the loving father of Daniel Valin (Christy) and Christina Valin (Brittany); the devoted grandfather of 4; and dear brother of Stephen and Serge Valin.
He will also be sadly missed by his stepchildren, Andrew (Martha), Michael and his son, Max, and Mary Beth Senlick; and also several extended family members.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Christian's name may be made to Mary's Cupboard,100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved