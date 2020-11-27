Christian D. ValinChristian D. Valin passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 61.Born in Paris, France, Christian came to the United States at the age of 6 months, settling in New York City. He has resided in Lower Bucks County since the age of 19.Christian was an active member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills, where he served as an Extraordinary Minister and Lector.He was employed for many years with Trinity Health.A highlight in Christian's life, was bringing joy to many by being "Santa". It brought such delight to him to be able to share the magic of Christmas.Beloved husband of nearly 6 years to Mary (Wal), Christian is the loving father of Daniel Valin (Christy) and Christina Valin (Brittany); the devoted grandfather of 4; and dear brother of Stephen and Serge Valin.He will also be sadly missed by his stepchildren, Andrew (Martha), Michael and his son, Max, and Mary Beth Senlick; and also several extended family members.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Christian's name may be made to Mary's Cupboard,100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.