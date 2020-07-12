1/1
Christiana M. Burgner
Christiana M. (Potts) Burgner, better known as Peggy, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 92.

Daughter of the late Charles Potts and Margaret McCoy Potts, she was born Jan. 19, 1928 in Lancaster, Pa.

She has resided in the Levittown/Morrisville area for most of her life.

Peggy worked as a legal secretary in her early years and later retired to become a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She loved to shop, dance and socialize and will be remembered for her warm and cheerful personality. She also loved spending time with her family, loved cats and dining out. She will be forever missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Burgner; former husband, Chester Comly and granddaughter, Brandy S. Kulow.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Karen Efaw and Kim Mitchell; stepson, Russell Comly (Fran); grandchildren, Christine Nusser (Mark), David Pachucki, Miranda Press, Joshua Mitchell and David Whitlock; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056.

Memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to Bingo's Foundation Ltd., P.O. Box 7130, Penndel, PA 19047 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
