|
|
Christina Marie Gassew of Mayfair passed away Aug. 4, 2019. She was 54.
She was the beloved wife of Arthur Morris. The mother to Kayte Taddia and the late Harley Morris, Christina was the daughter of Catherine Malcolm and the late Joseph Malcolm Sr. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Robert Gassew Sr.
Christina will be sadly missed by her brothers, Robert Gassew Jr., Joseph Malcolm Jr., and Edward Malcolm; and her sisters, Cindy and Terry Malcolm. She will also will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Services will be private.
Delaware Valley Cremation Center,
Philadelphia
www.delvalcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019