Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Gassew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Marie Gassew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Marie Gassew Obituary
Christina Marie Gassew of Mayfair passed away Aug. 4, 2019. She was 54.

She was the beloved wife of Arthur Morris. The mother to Kayte Taddia and the late Harley Morris, Christina was the daughter of Catherine Malcolm and the late Joseph Malcolm Sr. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Robert Gassew Sr.

Christina will be sadly missed by her brothers, Robert Gassew Jr., Joseph Malcolm Jr., and Edward Malcolm; and her sisters, Cindy and Terry Malcolm. She will also will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Services will be private.

Delaware Valley Cremation Center,

Philadelphia

www.delvalcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now