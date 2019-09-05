Home

Christina Marie Marconi Gaudio

Christina M. Marconi Gaudio of Cherry Hill, N.J. passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, after suffering a sudden brain aneurysm. She was 36.

A graduate of Rosemont College and Villanova University, Christina was an avid patriot, Life Member of the NRA, and supporter of the N.J. 2nd Amendment Society. She was a graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy and an advocate for domestic violence victims.

Christina was also a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved vacationing with her loving family in Wildwood.

Her final ultimate gift was to be an organ donor and help save the lives of those in need.

She is survived by her loving husband, Nick; two cherished children, Sophia and Lucille; her devoted parents, David and Natalie Marconi; a caring brother, Anthony Marconi; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nick and Lauren Gaudio; her niece and nephews, Jacob, AJ, and Evelyn; and numerous other beloved family members and friends.

Relatives and friends may visit with her family from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday evening, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, at Christ Our Light R.C. Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Dysautonomia International (www.dysautonomiainternational.org).

For condolences and more information, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home,

Merchantville, N.J.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 5, 2019
