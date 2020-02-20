|
|
She was born Mildred but was way too sassy to stay a Mildred. As a teen she changed her name to Christine. She was previously of Morrisville and active in the Presbyterian church. One of the 10% that does 90% of the work: she was active with the youth group and the church suppers. She was a wiz behind the stove; the best soups and a master with birthday cakes. And she was a great seamstress making all her kids' clothing. As a mom she wasn't too strict as long as the "rid up their rooms."
She and her late sister, Marion, used to like to get into a little trouble: they may have had one cigarette and one drink a month. Later years found her crabbing in Barnegat Bay before moving to Logan Township to help care for her grandkids.
Her best friend broke up with a guy, the late Howard. He cried on Christine's shoulder. That move always works. Their marriage was blessed by two children, William (Pam) and Sandy Lykens (Terry), and later by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and twins just arrived, making two great-great-grandchildren.
Come celebrate 90 great years from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday, at Daley Life Celebration Studio, Swedesboro, N.J., where there will be a 1 p.m. service.
Donations in lieu of flowers to King's Things, 1404 Kings Hwy., Swedesboro, NJ 08085 will be appreciated.
Daley Life Celebration Studio,
Swedesboro, N.J.
www.lifecelebrationstudio.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 20, 2020