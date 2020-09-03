1/1
Christine M. Fuhr
Christine M. (Wagner) Fuhr passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was 53.

Born in Philadelphia, and a resident of Bensalem for the past 45 years, Christine graduated from Holy Family College with an associate degree in Health care, and graduated from UDS (Ultrasound Diagnostics School) for Ultrasound Diagnostics.

She was employed as a Ultra Sound Technician and had worked at RAI (Radiology Affiliate Imaging) and Jefferson Hospital in New Jersey for many years.

The beloved daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Wagner, she will be sadly missed by her best friend and boyfriend, Robert Cook. She is also survived by her stepmom, Annie Wagner, two daughters, Alexis Fuhr and Olivia Fuhr, her brother, Herbert Wagner Jr., and her sister, Colleen McGlashen.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
SEP
4
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
