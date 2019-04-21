Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
Old St. Andrews Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher J. Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher J. Bennett Obituary
Christopher J. Bennett of Yardley passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was 84.

He was the loving father of Lori Kumbat (Mike) of Florida, Sandy A. Senior (Chas) of Langhorne, Teresa Cavalier (Sean) of Levittown, and Karen Tiffany (Blain) of Ohio; devoted grandfather of Christopher, Shawna, Michael, Kevin, Olivia, Chase, Britt, Shannon, Kristin, Chrissy, Matt, Ed, and Mike; great-grandfather of Christopher, Joseph, Evan, Brandon, Eleanor, Ty, Tanner, and Austin; and brother of Barbara Totten (the late Robert) of Hopewell, N.J., and the late Margaret Judge (Harry). He was the devoted partner of Donna Mohney.

Chris was a 1952 graduate of Pennsbury High School and a member of their sports Hall of Fame. He was also a lifetime carpenter.

Family and friends are invited to Christopher's life celebration between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by his service of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. from Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne. Interment will be in Old St. Andrews Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Mary's Hospice www.stmaryhealthcare.org/palliativecare would be appreciated. Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne

www.lifecelebration.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now