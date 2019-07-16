|
|
Christopher P. Battista passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 36.
Born in Queens, N.Y., the son of Jeanann Sokolowski (Patrick Slevin) and Nicholas Battista (June), Christopher had been a lifetime resident of Middletown Township and was a 2001 graduate of Neshaminy High School. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.
Christopher was a server and bartender at several locations in the area, including the Harvest Grill, Olive Garden and Parx Casino.
He was an avid reader and also enjoyed music and attending concerts. Christopher was a self- taught guitarist and piano player.
He enjoyed debating politics and was an avid N.Y. Rangers and Mets fan. Christopher also was a great soccer player and a huge fan of the Arsenal Football Club in London. He also was a Star Wars buff.
Along with his parents, Christopher is survived by his sisters, Nicole Stewart and Michelle Battista, and nephews, Justin and Nathan. He will also be sadly missed by his aunt, Valerie Sokolowski; uncles, Tom Sokolowski (Mae Ann), Vito Battista (Dolores) and Louis Battista (Sandy); stepbrothers, Greg Loehr (Amanda), Doug and Rich Loehr; stepsister, Caitlin Slevin; great aunt and uncle, Gloria and Frank Powaza; and many loving cousins, extended family and friends.
Christopher was preceded in death by his aunt and godmother, Suzanne Shea, as well as his maternal grandparents, Francis and Mary Sokolowski, and paternal grandparents, Louis and Betty Battista.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Christopher's name may be made to Standupforsuzanne.org or to the "Blair Gower Memorial Scholarship Fund", PFFCU, 901 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 16, 2019