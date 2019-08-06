|
Christopher P. Seger Sr. passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, after a brief illness. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 79.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Frances (Glynn) and Norman Seger, Chris was a graduate of Saint Joseph Preparatory High School.
He was retired from Molex-ETC after having worked for many years as a Regional Sales Manager and was named "Salesman of the Year" on multiple occasions.
Chris was a longtime resident of Levittown and an active and devoted parishioner of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, where he volunteered his time in many ways over the years. He served as an usher, a volunteer at St. Mike's fair, President of the Athletic Association, and most recently as Director of the Lectors.
One of his greatest passions was coaching football. He had a great impact on many players throughout the years at Saint Michael the Archangel, Bishop Egan, Bishop McDevitt and for the Bucks County Redskins.
An avid surf fisherman, he was a lover of "Mother Ocean." Chris also was a die-hard Notre Dame football fan, an avid reader, a lover of crossword puzzles, and he enjoyed occasional trips with his wife to the Atlantic City casinos.
Chris was the beloved husband for 62 years to Carol (Rapson), and the loving father of Christopher Seger Jr. (Lise), Mark Seger (Alicia), Michael Seger, Thomas Seger (Karen) and Carol Anne (Seger) Patterson. He was the devoted grandfather of 15: Danielle (Josh), Christopher, Kira, Aliyah, Elijah, Mark, Demetrius, Russell, Austin, Molly, Ryan, Derek, Drew, Keely and the late Jeramiah; the proud great grandfather of Teddy, Elsie and Rosalie; and dear brother of Jeffrey Seger (Pat). Chris will also be sadly missed by multiple nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris's name may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Church at the above address or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
