Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Church
66 Levittown Parkway
Levittown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Church
66 Levittown Parkway
Levittown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Seger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher P. Seger Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher P. Seger Sr. Obituary
Christopher P. Seger Sr. passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, after a brief illness. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 79.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Frances (Glynn) and Norman Seger, Chris was a graduate of Saint Joseph Preparatory High School.

He was retired from Molex-ETC after having worked for many years as a Regional Sales Manager and was named "Salesman of the Year" on multiple occasions.

Chris was a longtime resident of Levittown and an active and devoted parishioner of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, where he volunteered his time in many ways over the years. He served as an usher, a volunteer at St. Mike's fair, President of the Athletic Association, and most recently as Director of the Lectors.

One of his greatest passions was coaching football. He had a great impact on many players throughout the years at Saint Michael the Archangel, Bishop Egan, Bishop McDevitt and for the Bucks County Redskins.

An avid surf fisherman, he was a lover of "Mother Ocean." Chris also was a die-hard Notre Dame football fan, an avid reader, a lover of crossword puzzles, and he enjoyed occasional trips with his wife to the Atlantic City casinos.

Chris was the beloved husband for 62 years to Carol (Rapson), and the loving father of Christopher Seger Jr. (Lise), Mark Seger (Alicia), Michael Seger, Thomas Seger (Karen) and Carol Anne (Seger) Patterson. He was the devoted grandfather of 15: Danielle (Josh), Christopher, Kira, Aliyah, Elijah, Mark, Demetrius, Russell, Austin, Molly, Ryan, Derek, Drew, Keely and the late Jeramiah; the proud great grandfather of Teddy, Elsie and Rosalie; and dear brother of Jeffrey Seger (Pat). Chris will also be sadly missed by multiple nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris's name may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Church at the above address or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now