Christos P. Kolaris died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. He was 46.Born in Bristol Township, son of Pantelis C. Kolaris and the late Rose Marie (Sullivan) Kolaris, Christos has been a long time Lower Bucks County resident and was a 1991 graduate of Neshaminy High School.He achieved his Bachelor Degree in Molecular Biology from Arcadia University.For 10 years, Christos was employed for QPS, LLC in Newark, DE holding the position as Team Lead of Biomarker Analysis.He enjoyed going to rock concerts with his wife. Most important to him, was time spent with his family and friends.Beloved husband of 12 years to Judith A. (York), Christos is the loving father of Larry and Autumn Kolk.He is the brother of Elizabeth Lyden (Daniel); uncle of Marissa, Christopher and Meadow; and great uncle of Aiden.Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Service and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris's memory may be made to Shark Research Institute, 70 Heather Lane, Princeton, NJ 08540.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.