Claire Lubold
Claire T. Lubold Obituary
Claire T. Lubold of Bensalem died Friday, May 10, 2019, at her daughter's home in Florida. She was 85.

Born in Wildwood, N.J., and raised in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, Mrs. Lubold moved to Bensalem 59 years ago.

She was a member of the "Coal Miner Kids" Citizens Band Radio Club where she formerly served as President. She enjoyed playing Bingo at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Beloved wife of the late Filbert W. "Skip", mother of the late Theresa Lubold, and grandmother of the late Brian Zeller, Mrs. Lubold is survived by her devoted children, Carol Zeller (late William) of Springhill, Fla., Donna Richards (Thomas) of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Michael Lubold (Carrie) of Levittown. She was the grandmother of Sean, Dawn, Patty, Michael Jr., Theresa and Jacyln, and great-grandmother of 11.

Preceded in death by her three sisters, she will be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Claire's family would also like to extend sincere thanks to Kindred and Treasure Coast Hospice for their compassion and care.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019
