Clara J. (Reeves) Indelicato of Bristol passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.Born and raised in Bristol Boro, where she had been a lifelong resident. She was a retired employee of Delaware Valley Hospital where she was a Dietary Aide. She also was a lifelong member of the Loyal Order of Moose Bucks Lodge, Bristol Red Hat Society, and Bristol Boro Senior Center.Clara enjoyed spending all of her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Michael Indelicato; her son, Michael F. Indelicato; her son-in-law, William Mitchell; and daughter, Karen Wood.Clara will be greatly missed by her daughter, Joyce Marie Mitchell, her grandchildren, Jena Ristagno and her fiancée, Cruz Gonzalez, Russell Ristagno and his fiancé, Kelly Frazer; her greatgrandchildren, Johanna, Kingsley, and Scarlett. She also will be greatly missed by her children, Francis, Charles, and Earl.Family and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mark Cemetery.In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are mandated both indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home,Levittown